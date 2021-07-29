UrduPoint.com
Auqaf Conference Pays Homage To Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Auqaf conference pays homage to Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Auqaf Department Thursday organised a conference in connection with the martyrdom day of the third caliph of Muslims, Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA).

Auqaf Director General Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari presided over the conference, while Maulana Shafiq Pasroori, Maulana Mufti Ishaq Saqi, Mufti Muhammad Shafiq, Mufti Ramzan Sialvi and Allama Sajjad Naqvi addressed the conference.

Paying homage to Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA), the speakers said that the caliphate of Hazrat Usman (RA) was one of unprecedented symbols of reforms and welfare. They shed light on the simple life, high morale, and efforts to end the oppression as great deeds of Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA).

They said that conquests in the first six years of the caliphate under Hazrat Usman (RA) made an Islamic history.

