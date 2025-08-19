CM Issues High Alert For Civic Agencies Amid Monsoon Rains
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered all relevant agencies to remain on high alert as heavy monsoon rains continue to affect the region.
Expressing profound sorrow over reports of fatalities during the rains, the CM emphasized the urgent need for strict monitoring of drains and nullahs to mitigate urban flooding.
To ensure a prompt response, Shah directed that all necessary machinery and personnel be kept on standby for the swift disposal of rainwater. He specifically instructed the Mayor of Karachi to confirm that the equipment is operational, and staff are mobilized for immediate action.
Considering the severe weather conditions, the public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining coordination among the district administration, police, and municipal bodies at all times.
Additionally, Shah has instructed the traffic police to remain vigilant in low-lying and high-traffic areas, guiding the public during the inclement weather. Citizens are urged to keep a safe distance from electric poles and fragile infrastructure to ensure their safety.
To keep the public informed about the evolving weather situation, the monitoring system has been enhanced, as reported by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.
