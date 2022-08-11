Auqaf deptt to hold 'Quran Khuwani' on Aug 14

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department will hold Quran Khuwani and special Mahafil at all Masajid on the occasion of 75th Jashn-e-Azadi Pakistan.

According to official sources here on Thursday, Quran Khuwani will be held after 'Fajar prayer' and later 'Dua' will be offered for the departed souls of martyrs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, sovereignty, integrity, protection of geographic boundaries, natural calamities, unity among the nation, development and prosperity of the country.