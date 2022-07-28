SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) --:Australia's Sydney Marathon was officially announced as a candidate race for the Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM), the first marathon in Oceania to be nominated.

Athletics Australia said on Thursday it marked the commencement of a three-year evaluation process by the AbbottWMM, and if successful, the Sydney Marathon will be a new member of the esteemed group of races in 2025.

The Sydney Marathon is part of Australia's largest running festival, the Sydney Running Festival, which is often referred to as the world's most scenic marathon because athletes begin the race by running across the Sydney Harbour Bridge and finish at the iconic Sydney Opera House. In 2019, over 37,000 people attended the running festival.