Authorities directed for selection of sites for new residential colonies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government & Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan has directed the authorities of Provincial Urban Areas Development Authority for selection of suitable sites for establishment of new residential colonies to present it to the Urban Development Authority Board.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday. Beside, members of provincial assembly, Ziaullah Bangash, Abdul Salam Afridi, Babar Saleem Swati, Asiya Khattak, Ayesha Naeem and Secretary Local Government, Mian Shakeel other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

He directed for framing rules and procedures for the auction of plots to present a detailed report in the meeting of the board in that regard. He directed inquiry into the matter of interference in preparing maps by the staff of Mardan Development Authority and warned authorities against such practice and guaranteeing enforcement of the one-window and online system.

The provincial minister said that who else over found negligent regarding transparency would be sacked.

On this occasion, the meeting beside giving approval to establishment of Haripur Area Development Authority and allotment of plots to the employees of Swabi Urban Area Development Authority in light of the verdict of Peshawar High Court also approved a fund of Rs.80.733 million in head of salary and other expenses to D.I. Khan, Bannu, Karak and Swabi Urban Development Authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the PTI government is taking steps for keeping of urban localities clean and green and making organized efforts to prevent such problems in future.