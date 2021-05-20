UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Directed For Selection Of Sites For New Residential Colonies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Authorities directed for selection of sites for new residential colonies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government & Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan has directed the authorities of Provincial Urban Areas Development Authority for selection of suitable sites for establishment of new residential colonies to present it to the Urban Development Authority Board.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday. Beside, members of provincial assembly, Ziaullah Bangash, Abdul Salam Afridi, Babar Saleem Swati, Asiya Khattak, Ayesha Naeem and Secretary Local Government, Mian Shakeel other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

He directed for framing rules and procedures for the auction of plots to present a detailed report in the meeting of the board in that regard. He directed inquiry into the matter of interference in preparing maps by the staff of Mardan Development Authority and warned authorities against such practice and guaranteeing enforcement of the one-window and online system.

The provincial minister said that who else over found negligent regarding transparency would be sacked.

On this occasion, the meeting beside giving approval to establishment of Haripur Area Development Authority and allotment of plots to the employees of Swabi Urban Area Development Authority in light of the verdict of Peshawar High Court also approved a fund of Rs.80.733 million in head of salary and other expenses to D.I. Khan, Bannu, Karak and Swabi Urban Development Authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the PTI government is taking steps for keeping of urban localities clean and green and making organized efforts to prevent such problems in future.

Related Topics

Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Mardan Haripur Karak Swabi Shakeel Afridi Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

35 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

50 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

51 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.