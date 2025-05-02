Open Menu

Authorities Start Crackdown On Water Violations In Pirwadhai, Satellite Town

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Environment authorities has launched a strict enforcement campaign in Pirwadhai and Satellite Town to ensure compliance with the Punjab government’s Water Conservation Order.

During the crackdown, eight service stations were inspected, out of which four were sealed for violating regulations, while the remaining four were found fully compliant. The Deputy Director Environment, while leading the operation said that strict measures were being taken to prevent water wastage. He warned service station owners that future violations could result in heavy fines and permanent closures.

The Environment Department has urged all commercial units to ensure efficient water usage and fully adhere to government directives. Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak, on the directives of whom the operation was carried out said that unnecessary water usage equates to national resource wastage, which is not tolerated. He instructed all relevant departments to strictly enforce the Water Conservation Order and take indiscriminate action against violators to secure water resources for future generations.

