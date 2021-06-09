Average Power Shortfall Rises To 1,000 MW: Hammad Azhar
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:01 PM
Minister for Power Division Hammad Azhar has said that average shortfall of 1,000 MW has arisen since last 48 hours due to rehabilitation in a major hydel plant and outages in a few thermal plants
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Power Division Hammad Azhar has said that average shortfall of 1,000 MW has arisen since last 48 hours due to rehabilitation in a major hydel plant and outages in a few thermal plants.
"Tarbela will be back online in 4-6 days (3000 MW) and efforts made to add 1100 MW from alternative plants by tonight to plug shortfall," the minister said on his social media handle.