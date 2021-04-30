Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan holds meeting with Pakistani airlines' operators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday held a meeting with CEOs and representatives of Pakistani airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue, Airsial and Serene Air and discussed matters related to improving their international operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday held a meeting with CEOs and representatives of Pakistani airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue, Airsial and Serene Air and discussed matters related to improving their international operations.

The minister sought the suggestions from the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and representatives to bring improvement in the air operations, a news release said.

Ghulam Sarwar assured the meeting participants that the government would evolve a consensus strategy in collaboration with all stakeholders, aimed at promoting the national airlines.

He said all possible cooperation would be extended to the airlines in tackling the challenges posed by the deadly coronavirus.