Awais Khakwani From Vehari Joins IPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 09:25 PM

Awais Khakwani from Vehari joins IPP

Owais Khan Khakwani along with his colleagues joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Owais Khan Khakwani along with his colleagues joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Monday.

He announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party after meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan here. Owais Khan Khakwani belongs to PP-236 Vehari.

President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed Owais Khakwani, by wearing the muffler of the party. Owais Khan Khakwani expressed full confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.

He expressed his determination that he will work day and night for the strengthening of IPP in South Punjab.

Abdul Aleem Khan while welcoming the joining of Awais Khakwani in IPP said, "Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party's manifesto is an example of improvement and individuality."

The IPP wants to provide maximum facilities to the poor and marginalised segments of the society. Every citizen has to play his role for the development and prosperity of the country, he added.

Awais Khan Khakwani will be the IPP candidate for Punjab Assembly from PP-236 Vehari, Aleem Khan confirmed.

