Awareness campaign for special persons' role in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Unique Group of Institutes, in collaboration with the Special education Department, has launched an awareness campaign about the importance of special persons in a society.

A spokesperson for the private group of educational institutions said here on Thursday that the Unique Group would launch a helpline for the special children, in active cooperation of the provincial department, as the first step towards making the special persons useful citizens. A series of seminars and workshops would also be conducted for creating awareness about the role of special persons for progress and prosperity of the country.

A group of officials from the Unique Group, led by Director Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, held a meeting with Special Education Punjab Director General Pervaiz Iqbal Butt at his office, here on Thursday. The two sides discussed matter of mutual interest in cooperation for welfare of special persons and increasing their constructive role in society.

Unique Group Manager Media and Communications Zunair Chaudhry and Riazul Haq were also part of the delegation.