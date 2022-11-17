UrduPoint.com

Awareness Programme On "Prevention Of Human Smuggling And Forced Labor" Held In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Department of Social Welfare SBA in cooperation with Child Protection Unit and social organization Hari Welfare Association Nawabshah organized an awareness program with regard to "Prevention of Human Smuggling and Forced Labor".

Addressing the program Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Child Protection Muslim Farooq, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, DSP Police Long Khan Shar, President Hari Welfare Organization Akram Khaskheli and others said that human smuggling and forced labor is serious crime and its prevention is our liability.

Speakers said that human smuggling and forced labor exist in society in different shapes like prostitution, human prisons, kidnapping of minors, theft of human organisms, forced marriages, forced labor, cross border human smuggling, forced beggary from children their kidnapping and trade.

They said that prevention of these crimes is the collective responsibility of every citizen.

Speakers also said that the Sindh Government has formed a district level vigilance committee for prevention of human smuggling and forced labor under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, which also includes officials of various government departments.

Speakers appealed to the general public to extend their support to the government in stopping human smuggling and forced labor crimes and in case they witness any such activity shall inform 15 police or nearest police station to initiate action against criminal elements.

