Awareness Seminar Held At Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:24 PM

Awareness seminar held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Experts of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) sensitised exporters about the complete implementation on the European Union's GSP rules for promoting their exports

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Experts of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) sensitised exporters about the complete implementation on the European Union's GSP rules for promoting their exports.

Addressing the participants of an awareness seminar held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday, the experts educated exporters on the one of the most significant subjects of Registered Exporter System (REX).

The participants were told that the TDAP had been playing its active role in implementation of EU-GSP Rules since 2014 and supporting the export sector of Pakistan.

The TDAP officials added that Pakistan re-affirmed its relations with the European Union as the most important trading partner.

They said the European Union was one of Pakistan's largest trading partners and the biggest market for exports.

On this occasion, SCCI SVP Khurram Azeem Khan said that currently, Pakistan was the 43rd largest trading partner of the EU and the Industry of Sialkot had also benefitted greatly from the GSP+ scheme.

He added that in Pakistan, the GSP+ status was also being utilised to the maximum through the Registered Exporter System launched by EU in 2017 which has greatly facilitated the business community in terms of quick documentation.

There was an immense scope for other Made in Pakistan goods especially quality sectors of Sialkot, including surgical instruments, sports goods, gloves and musical instruments, Khurram Azeem told the participants.

