Awareness seminar 'Online Collection of Government Taxes and Duties' held at RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan has arranged an awareness seminar on "Online Collection of Government Taxes and Duties" here at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday in order to facilitate the business community.

Managing Director, SBP Banking Services Corporation Muhammad Ashraf Khan, while addressing the business community said that the major aim of this initiative was to provide an enabling environment for the development of Automated Transfer Systems and to maximize the ease of doing business for the business community.

Ghulam Muhammad Phul, Sr. Joint Director of SBP Banking Services Corporation gave a detailed presentation and highlighted key features and benefits of the scheme.

The program will facilitate taxpayers to pay duties from anywhere, thus eliminating the need to visit bank branches, reduction in the cost of clearance process, taxpayers can pay tax 24/7 and tax payments are cleared instantly as compared to t+3days mechanism previously, he added.

He also briefed the participants about the rules, regulations and benefits of PSID registration adding that all efforts were being made to guide the business community and bring them into the tax net.

Earlier, President RCCI, Saboor Malik lauded SBP efforts during COVID-19 for introducing refinance schemes for SMEs and for employee retention. He also highlighted key issues faced by the taxpayers and consumers with respect to Bank Guarantee and clearance, Pay-order, Pin code and safety features of ATM.

Group Leader and former president RCCI Sohail Altaf, lauded Governor SBP Raza Baqir role for introducing reforms and improving connectivity with the business community.

Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Vice President Hamza Sarosh, former presidents, president elect Nasir Mirza, SVP Usman Ashraf, VP Shahraiz A Malik, and members of the RCCI were also present on the occasion.