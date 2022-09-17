UrduPoint.com

Awareness Session On Depression Held At Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Science Club of the University of Turbat (UoT) in collaboration with the Faculty of Science and Engineering conducted an awareness session on depression.

The consultant Psychiatrist at Makran Medical College, Prof. Dr. Shoaib Kashani participated in the session as a guest speaker.

Dr. Shoaib Kashani delineated the causes and consequences of depression and illustrated them with examples.

According to expert opinion, regular bouts of extreme sadness, persistent insomnia, episodes of crying without an immediate cause, and fatigue figure as Primary symptoms of depression.

He said that the increasing trend of committing suicide among students due to depression was no less than a tragedy as timely intervention of support groups could save precious lives.

Suggesting tips for overcoming depression, he advised that any person suffering from depression should start an exercise routine and seek the help of support group through his social network.

"Depression can also be controlled gradually by medication," he suggested.

Dr.Shoaib Kashani also talked about fear, anxiety, insomnia, and other mental disorders and suggested preventive measures to counter them.

He encouraged the students to conduct research on depression and relevant topics.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Dr. Haneef Ur Rahman thanked Dr. Kashani for visiting Turbat University and conducting an interactive on such an important topic with the students of the university.

The session was attended by faculty members, members of UoT's Science Clubs, and students.

