Awareness walk held on drug, narcotics

Lower Dir (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : In light of Provincial Government's direction the District Administration here Monday carried out an awareness walk regarding use of drug and narcotics.

Youth Working Against Drug Abuse Pakistan Dir Lower (YWADAP) arranged the walk in Munda Bazar. AC Samarbagh Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin on the occasion stated that it is our moral and religious responsibilities to avoid from the menace of narcotics.

He further stated that unfortunately the young educated generation is being misled by drug peddlers. The government has recently launched massive crackdown against the drug selling dealers, he added.

Mohsin urged parents to keep an eye on activities of their children and remain highly vigilant.

AC Samabargh requested the sponsors to continue arranging such awareness events in future to keep young generation sensitized about devastating adverse effects of drugs and narcotics.