UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Walk Held On Drug, Narcotics

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:42 PM

Awareness walk held on drug, narcotics

In light of Provincial Government's direction the District Administration here Monday carried out an awareness walk regarding use of drug and narcotics

Lower Dir (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : In light of Provincial Government's direction the District Administration here Monday carried out an awareness walk regarding use of drug and narcotics.

Youth Working Against Drug Abuse Pakistan Dir Lower (YWADAP) arranged the walk in Munda Bazar. AC Samarbagh Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin on the occasion stated that it is our moral and religious responsibilities to avoid from the menace of narcotics.

He further stated that unfortunately the young educated generation is being misled by drug peddlers. The government has recently launched massive crackdown against the drug selling dealers, he added.

Mohsin urged parents to keep an eye on activities of their children and remain highly vigilant.

AC Samabargh requested the sponsors to continue arranging such awareness events in future to keep young generation sensitized about devastating adverse effects of drugs and narcotics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Young Dir Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

5 minutes ago

SCMC intensifies activities during National Bullyi ..

16 minutes ago

Court accepts plea bargain of two accused

5 minutes ago

Mauritius installs ex-culture minister as presiden ..

5 minutes ago

11 arrested over marriage act violations in Faisal ..

5 minutes ago

Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.