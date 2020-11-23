UrduPoint.com
Ayaz Hussain Posted As SDPO Hyderabad Cantt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:49 PM

ASP Ayaz Hussain on Monday transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer Hyderabad Cantt with immediate effect and until further orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :ASP Ayaz Hussain on Monday transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer Hyderabad Cantt with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued by the Inspector General Police Sindh, Ayaz Hussain, ASP awaiting posting in CPO, Sindh was transferred and posted as SDPO Hyderabad Cantt vice Muhammad Ayub Patoli who was transferred and directed to report to the office of Additional IGP, Hyderabad Region.

