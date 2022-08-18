Ayaz Latif Palijo for declaring rain emergency in various districts of Sindh

Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) President Ayaz Latif Palijo has demanded of the provincial government to declare a rain emergency in several rain-hit districts of Sindh and to immediately start the relief work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) President Ayaz Latif Palijo has demanded of the provincial government to declare a rain emergency in several rain-hit districts of Sindh and to immediately start the relief work.

Palijo, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the emergency should be declared in Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Dadu, Jamshoro Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Benazirabad, Matiari, Sanghar and some other districts.

He also called for paying compensation of Rs 200,000 to each of the rain-affected families in addition to providing tents, medicines and ration.

Palijo also directed the workers of his party to engage in the relief activities in the rain-affected areas.

He demanded a comprehensive overhaul of the drainage systems in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Palijo also sought accountability against the officers of K-Electric and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.