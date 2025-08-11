- Home
Section 144 Imposed In Murree For 3 Days, Only Families To Be Allowed To Enter Mall Road And GPO Chowk
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has imposed Section 144 on Mall Road and G P O Chowk in order to ensure public safety and law & order in the hilly station on the occasion of Independence Day.
Only families would be allowed to enter the places on August 12, 13 and 14.
The decision to the effect was taken on the recommendations of the July 30 meeting of the District Intelligence Committee that Mall Road and GPO Chowk should be reserved for families only to avoid unnecessary crowding and any kind of disturbance during the Independence Day celebrations.
The Deputy Commissioner Murree imposed the restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1898 (Punjab Amendment Act 2024), which would remain in place for three days(August 12 to 14), warning that any violation would be subject to legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The DC, in his order, observed that the step was indispensable to ensure the public safety and a pleasant atmosphere on the occasion of Independence Day in Murree.
