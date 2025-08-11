National Assembly Session Continues Under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s Chairmanship
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly session continued on Monday at 05:22 p.m. under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House.
It marked the fifth sitting of the ongoing session, with the House set to take up various items from the legislative agenda.
