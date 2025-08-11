Open Menu

ASA Welcomes ECC’s Rs 2 Billion Bailout For QAU

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) expressed gratitude to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), for approving a Rs. 2 billion bailout package for the university during its recent meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Prof. Mazhar Iqbal, President of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) and ASA-QAU, noted that the higher education recurring grant for university salary expenses has remained stagnant at Rs. 65 billion since 2018, said a press release on Monday.

He further highlighted that as the number of universities has grown, the per-institution share has decreased, exacerbating financial pressures due to government-mandated salary increases and a rising number of pensioners.

Prof. Iqbal hailed the bailout as a critical first step in prioritizing higher education and urged the government to extend similar financial relief to other older universities facing similar challenges.

Considering bailout package as a short time solution, the government needs to increase share of universities in recurring grant by adding the impact of annual salary and pension increases, he urged.

