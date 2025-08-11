ASA Welcomes ECC’s Rs 2 Billion Bailout For QAU
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) expressed gratitude to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), for approving a Rs. 2 billion bailout package for the university during its recent meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb.
Prof. Mazhar Iqbal, President of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) and ASA-QAU, noted that the higher education recurring grant for university salary expenses has remained stagnant at Rs. 65 billion since 2018, said a press release on Monday.
He further highlighted that as the number of universities has grown, the per-institution share has decreased, exacerbating financial pressures due to government-mandated salary increases and a rising number of pensioners.
Prof. Iqbal hailed the bailout as a critical first step in prioritizing higher education and urged the government to extend similar financial relief to other older universities facing similar challenges.
Considering bailout package as a short time solution, the government needs to increase share of universities in recurring grant by adding the impact of annual salary and pension increases, he urged.
Recent Stories
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASA welcomes ECC’s Rs 2 billion bailout for QAU43 seconds ago
-
August 11 reminds nation of Quaid's landmark speech about equal rights of minorities: CM45 seconds ago
-
Awards for outstanding decorations on independence day in Larkana48 seconds ago
-
Governor Sindh marks National Day of Minorities at Governor House51 seconds ago
-
Special ceremony held to mark national minorities day11 minutes ago
-
26 held for profiteering11 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in 13 KP districts for chehlum of Imam Hussain11 minutes ago
-
Karachi to experience cloudy weather, drizzles11 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects police stations11 minutes ago
-
Mushaira held to mark Jashn-e-Azadi at FDA complex11 minutes ago
-
CEO Health inspects BHU Jaurian Kalan11 minutes ago
-
PTI’s plans of Independence Day protests, tantamount to May 9 repeat: Arbab Khizer Hayat11 minutes ago