Health Dept partners with UNICEF, WFP for month long dietary diversity drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The District Health Office (DHO), in collaboration with UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP), is set to launch a month-long Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) campaign aimed at promoting dietary diversity and improving the nutritional well-being of mothers and children.

A planning meeting for the campaign was held at the DHO office, chaired by SBC Focal Person Syed Saqlain Mustafa.

Key stakeholders, including Chairperson Dr Haroon, Public Health Coordinator, Dr Saqib, Additional Deputy Commissioner Afshan Ghafoor, and EPI Coordinator Dr Mohabbat Ali, attended the session alongside clerical staff, paramedics, lady health supervisors, and other health workers.

Participants discussed strategies for effective implementation, individual and institutional roles, and mechanisms for inter-agency coordination.

Addressing the meeting, health experts stressed the importance of incorporating at least five types of food, lentils, vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy, and meat into daily meals for better health outcomes.

They underlined that pregnant and breastfeeding women require a more diverse diet, rich in meat, eggs, vegetables, yogurt, and pulses.

For children above six months, they recommended the inclusion of soft, fresh, and varied foods alongside breast milk to ensure healthy growth.

Speakers also encouraged the use of seasonal and locally available foods, highlighting that good nutrition does not necessarily require expensive ingredients.

“Make your plate colorful with a variety of foods, each food offers unique health benefits,” they urged.

The event concluded with an awareness walk from the DHO office to mark the beginning of preparations for the campaign.