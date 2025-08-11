Health Dept Partners With UNICEF, WFP For Month Long Dietary Diversity Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The District Health Office (DHO), in collaboration with UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP), is set to launch a month-long Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) campaign aimed at promoting dietary diversity and improving the nutritional well-being of mothers and children.
A planning meeting for the campaign was held at the DHO office, chaired by SBC Focal Person Syed Saqlain Mustafa.
Key stakeholders, including Chairperson Dr Haroon, Public Health Coordinator, Dr Saqib, Additional Deputy Commissioner Afshan Ghafoor, and EPI Coordinator Dr Mohabbat Ali, attended the session alongside clerical staff, paramedics, lady health supervisors, and other health workers.
Participants discussed strategies for effective implementation, individual and institutional roles, and mechanisms for inter-agency coordination.
Addressing the meeting, health experts stressed the importance of incorporating at least five types of food, lentils, vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy, and meat into daily meals for better health outcomes.
They underlined that pregnant and breastfeeding women require a more diverse diet, rich in meat, eggs, vegetables, yogurt, and pulses.
For children above six months, they recommended the inclusion of soft, fresh, and varied foods alongside breast milk to ensure healthy growth.
Speakers also encouraged the use of seasonal and locally available foods, highlighting that good nutrition does not necessarily require expensive ingredients.
“Make your plate colorful with a variety of foods, each food offers unique health benefits,” they urged.
The event concluded with an awareness walk from the DHO office to mark the beginning of preparations for the campaign.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help f ..
Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine
312 dead, 740 injured in flash floods, torrential rains since June 26: NDMA
Seminar on Minorities Day
Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end
Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in ..
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to record high
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
First batch of Sindh doctors arrives in China for Traditional Chinese Medicine T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
312 dead, 740 injured in flash floods, torrential rains since June 26: NDMA3 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Minorities Day3 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session continues under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship20 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Murree for 3 days, only families to be allowed to enter Mall Road and GPO Cho ..20 minutes ago
-
Health Dept partners with UNICEF, WFP for month long dietary diversity drive20 minutes ago
-
ASA welcomes ECC’s Rs 2 billion bailout for QAU30 minutes ago
-
August 11 reminds nation of Quaid's landmark speech about equal rights of minorities: CM30 minutes ago
-
Awards for outstanding decorations on independence day in Larkana30 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh marks National Day of Minorities at Governor House30 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony held to mark national minorities day39 minutes ago
-
26 held for profiteering39 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in 13 KP districts for chehlum of Imam Hussain39 minutes ago