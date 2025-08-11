Open Menu

Health Dept Partners With UNICEF, WFP For Month Long Dietary Diversity Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Health Dept partners with UNICEF, WFP for month long dietary diversity drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The District Health Office (DHO), in collaboration with UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP), is set to launch a month-long Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) campaign aimed at promoting dietary diversity and improving the nutritional well-being of mothers and children.

A planning meeting for the campaign was held at the DHO office, chaired by SBC Focal Person Syed Saqlain Mustafa.

Key stakeholders, including Chairperson Dr Haroon, Public Health Coordinator, Dr Saqib, Additional Deputy Commissioner Afshan Ghafoor, and EPI Coordinator Dr Mohabbat Ali, attended the session alongside clerical staff, paramedics, lady health supervisors, and other health workers.

Participants discussed strategies for effective implementation, individual and institutional roles, and mechanisms for inter-agency coordination.

Addressing the meeting, health experts stressed the importance of incorporating at least five types of food, lentils, vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy, and meat into daily meals for better health outcomes.

They underlined that pregnant and breastfeeding women require a more diverse diet, rich in meat, eggs, vegetables, yogurt, and pulses.

For children above six months, they recommended the inclusion of soft, fresh, and varied foods alongside breast milk to ensure healthy growth.

Speakers also encouraged the use of seasonal and locally available foods, highlighting that good nutrition does not necessarily require expensive ingredients.

“Make your plate colorful with a variety of foods, each food offers unique health benefits,” they urged.

The event concluded with an awareness walk from the DHO office to mark the beginning of preparations for the campaign.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care ..

Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help f ..

4 minutes ago
 Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State ..

Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine

5 minutes ago
 312 dead, 740 injured in flash floods, torrential ..

312 dead, 740 injured in flash floods, torrential rains since June 26: NDMA

3 minutes ago
 Seminar on Minorities Day

Seminar on Minorities Day

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens b ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end

19 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading rep ..

Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in ..

19 minutes ago
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists ..

UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza

35 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

9 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to r ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to record high

9 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

2 hours ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

2 hours ago
 First batch of Sindh doctors arrives in China for ..

First batch of Sindh doctors arrives in China for Traditional Chinese Medicine T ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan