UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azam Swati Revealed To Be Among Those Who Challenged Reko Diq Contract

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:34 PM

Azam Swati revealed to be among those who challenged Reko Diq contract

Pakistan will have to pay almost $6 billion in damages to a foreign gold mining firm whose dig was shut down by the government in 2011.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati was among those who filed a petition demanding the suspension of Reko Diq agreement.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati is revealed to have been among the three dozen petitions who had challenged Tethyan Copper company’s contract for Reko Diq mining in the Supreme Court.

World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) imposed a huge fine of $5.976 billion against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case.

Now Pakistan will have to pay almost $6 billion in damages to a foreign gold mining firm whose dig was shut down by the government in 2011.

The consortium Tethyan Copper company – of which Canadian gold firm Barrick and Chile's Antofagasta Minerals control 37.

5 percent each – is the largest Foreign Direct Investment mining project in the country.

More than a decade ago the group found vast gold and copper deposits at Reko Diq, in the turbulent southwestern Baluchistan province, and had planned a hugely lucrative open-pit mine.

But the project came to a standstill in 2011 after the local government refused to renew the consortium's lease, and in 2013 Pakistan's top court declared it invalid.

Prime Minister Imran Khan issued orders for the formation of a commission in the Reko Diq case. According to reports PM Pakistan Imran Khan has directed formation of a commission to investigate into the reasons as to how Pakistan has been fined in this case; who were responsible for making the country suffer such a loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Company Fine Bank Antofagasta Chile Gold Government Agreement Top Billion Court

Recent Stories

Shabbar Zaidi not being replaced: Govt denies repo ..

12 minutes ago

Kiev Seeks to Engage in 'Normal' Talks With Moscow ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Facing No Ultimatum From CoE on When It Sho ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea cuts interest rate as Japan trade row ..

5 minutes ago

Qatar lifts ban on import of Pakistani rice

22 minutes ago

Legendary singer 'Mehndi Hassan' remembered on his ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.