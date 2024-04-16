Azerbaijani Ambassador Calls On Defence Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday.
Welcoming the ambassador, the minister said Pakistan viewed Azerbaijan as an important country due to its strategic location, immense resources, progressive outlook and fast growing economy.
The minister highlighted the importance of bilateral brotherly relations between two countries which were based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities, a Defence Ministry news release said.
Khawaja Asif expressed the desire to enhance defence relations, which had immense potential to grow to the benefit of both countries.
He stressed the need for continued interaction between higher military and defence level leadership of the two countries.
During the meeting, the prospects of holding the 8th Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Joint Commission in Islamabad was also discussed.
Both sides appreciated the launching of Baku-Karachi-Baku flight after Lahore and Islamabad cities, by the Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company (AZAL) on April 18.
Recent Stories
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case
PPAF stands with People of Gwadar, distributes rations to 400 families of flood ..
SMEDA holds interactive session with NIM delegation
DC chairs meeting to improve sanitation and eliminate encroachments
SECP publishes report on Pakistan's potential for micro and inclusive insurance
18 Maoist rebels killed in clash with Indian security forces
Commissioners reviews enforcement of revised prices of Roti, Naan
Walton Tobacco Company’s workers ask AJK CJ to take notice of factory’s clos ..
MUET starts accepting online admissions forms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP32 seconds ago
-
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA34 seconds ago
-
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues35 seconds ago
-
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case1 minute ago
-
PPAF stands with People of Gwadar, distributes rations to 400 families of flood victims: Nadir2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to improve sanitation and eliminate encroachments47 minutes ago
-
Commissioners reviews enforcement of revised prices of Roti, Naan47 minutes ago
-
Advisor declares zero tolerance for inefficiency in tourism sector1 hour ago
-
DC for action against timber theft in Lal Sohanra National Park1 hour ago
-
New rates of roti, naan implemented in Bahawalpur district1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects wheat purchase centres1 hour ago
-
Lanjar for crackdown on highway robberies, public safety1 hour ago