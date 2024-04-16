Open Menu

Azerbaijani Ambassador Calls On Defence Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday.

Welcoming the ambassador, the minister said Pakistan viewed Azerbaijan as an important country due to its strategic location, immense resources, progressive outlook and fast growing economy.

The minister highlighted the importance of bilateral brotherly relations between two countries which were based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities, a Defence Ministry news release said.

Khawaja Asif expressed the desire to enhance defence relations, which had immense potential to grow to the benefit of both countries.

He stressed the need for continued interaction between higher military and defence level leadership of the two countries.

During the meeting, the prospects of holding the 8th Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Joint Commission in Islamabad was also discussed.

Both sides appreciated the launching of Baku-Karachi-Baku flight after Lahore and Islamabad cities, by the Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company (AZAL) on April 18.

