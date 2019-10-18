UrduPoint.com
Babar Bin Atta Resigns As PM's Focal Person On Polio

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:39 PM

Babar Bin Atta resigns as PM's focal person on polio

Prime Minister Imran Khan's focal person on polio Babar Bin Atta has resigned after a stint of one year citing personal reasons

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan's focal person on polio Babar Bin Atta has resigned after a stint of one year citing personal reasons.Babar Bin Atta, in a series of tweets, said, "After a stint of over a year as the Prime Ministers Focal Person for Polio, I have asked the PM to relieve me of my duties because of some personal reasons pertaining to my family.

During this time I got a chance to work with the best minds in the world.""When I look back, I am proud to say that I made all possible efforts to create that enabling environment where polio eradication is a top priority.

A 24/7 call centre will soon be inaugurated to address all concerns of people who have questions related to the vaccine."The countries first ever Perception Management Initiative will be rolled out by the end of this month and the effects of which will be a game changer I assure.

I am leaving at a time when the low transmission season is about to commence.""Pakistan is in a position that will finally eradicate polio once and for all. The opportunity should be capitalised and should not be lost from here. I forever remain indebted to the love and respect all of you have offered. May Allah be our Guide and Protector."

