UrduPoint.com

Babar Terms Dr AQ Khan "Hero Of Islam"

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:04 PM

Babar terms Dr AQ Khan "Hero of Islam"

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Thursday said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was not only a national hero but a hero of Islam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Thursday said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was not only a national hero but a hero of islam.

Addressing a condolence reference, which was organized by the Lahore High Court Bar Association, he said, Dr Abdul Qadeer was a benefactor of Pakistan who made the country's defence invulnerable by making it a nuclear power.

While enumerating his achievements, Babar said that Dr AQ Khan was a pride of Pakistan for his tremendous contribution to different assignments in education, research, welfare projects and national defence.

Dr Qadeer adopted a difficult path to make the country stronger in defence as par with its neighbouring country India with limited resources.

Dr Qadeer Khan and his children were the benefactors of this country, and I will talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan to name the important places of Islamabad after Dr Qadeer Khan.

"Dr Qadeer Khan used to wake up at night, and we all slept peacefully", he added.

Dr Dina Khan, the daughter of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khans, while addressing on occasion, thanked the Rawalpindi High Court Bar association for arranging a programme for her late father.

"This is a challenging and painful time for my family, and I am grateful to all the people who honored my father so much," she obsessed while saying.

While speaking on occasion, President Bar Sardar Abdul Raziq said that Dr Qadeer Khan, who was the founder of the nuclear programme of Pakistan, also established a network of national and international scientists and engineers to make the country more secure for the coming generations.

He started the nuclear programme in Pakistan when the country was facing a significant threat from his hostile neighbouring country, but he never bowed to any pressures, he added.

The picture of Dr Qadeer had been placed in all the country's bars along with the photographs of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal in remembrance of his services which he contributed to Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Lahore High Court Education Babar Awan Nuclear Rawalpindi Dina Family All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE, S. Korea launch trade partnership talks

UAE, S. Korea launch trade partnership talks

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Presidents of Seneg ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Presidents of Senegal and Sierra Leone at Expo 20 ..

6 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone celebrates its National Day at Expo 2 ..

Sierra Leone celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 minutes ago
 79 more dengue confirmed cases reported in the las ..

79 more dengue confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 US Army Tested Long-Range Precision Missile That E ..

US Army Tested Long-Range Precision Missile That Exceeded Maximum Threshold - Lo ..

2 minutes ago
 Diabetes, BP, vitamin-A deficiency lead to lowerin ..

Diabetes, BP, vitamin-A deficiency lead to lowering of vision : NMU VC

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.