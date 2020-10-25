UrduPoint.com
Babusar Top Closed For Traffic After First Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Babusar Top closed for traffic after first snowfall

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Mansehra Sunday urged commuters of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to use Karakoram Highway (KKH) as Babusar Top and Lolosar Lake received the first spell of Snowfall during the winter season and closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

District administration also directed the concerned to only allow tourists to use Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road and divert the GB traffic to KKH.

According to the details, Babusar Top received more than six inches and Lolopatsar two inches snow while on the hills four inches of snowfall was recorded last night.

Temperatures in the Kaghan and Naran valley dropped to zero and it is expected that after more snowfall during the current week as forecasted by the metrological department temperatures would more be decreased.

KP government is trying to promote winter tourism and this year most of the hotels of Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran are still open for tourists despite temperatures dropped to zero.

