Babuser road block due to snowfall

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Babusar road has blocked due to snowfall here in Gilgit.

Police control room Chilas informed that due to snowfall at the top of babusar all type of traffic was stucked on the both side of Babusar.

Police spokesman told media that that more that twenty tourists were stucked at the top and other parts of Babuser velly were rescued by Police rescued team on the instructions of SP district Diamer Sher Khan and shifted to Chelas city. " Tourists and passengers would now travel by Karakuram High Way (KKH),police control informed".

Babuser a famous tourist point for International, national and local tourists usually block from end of the October to end of June for all kinds of vehicles due to heavy snowfall.

To overcome the situation Federal government planned for a tunnel from Batogah velly of Chilas to down areas of Babuser.