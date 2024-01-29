Bachelor Of Engineering Technology Curriculum Launched
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Mechanical) curriculum was launched at the University of Sialkot on Monday.
Syed Imtiaz H. Gilani, Chairman of the National Technology Council, Islamabad, was the chief guest. According to USKT, key attendees included Faisal Manzoor(Chairman of the board of Governors at university of Sialkot), Rehan Younas (Executive Director of the University of Sialkot) and Dr. M. Khaleeq ur Rehman (Vice Chancellor of the University of Sialkot), along with the Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University, Sialkot.
The event was also graced by notable industry representatives and chamber members.
This curriculum launch marks a significant stride in academic advancement and collaboration between academia and industry. The initiative aims to establish a robust connection between educational institutions and industries.
By incorporating practical skills into the curriculum, graduates are better equipped for employment, thereby contributing to the growth of the industrial sector.
The event not only celebrated the inception of a curriculum but also highlighted the enduring partnership between academia and industry, laying the foundation for a dynamic and mutually beneficial relationship.
