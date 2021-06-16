UrduPoint.com
Bahauddin Zakariya University Announces Result Of MSc Psychology

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:22 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces result of MSc Psychology

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of MSc Psychology, Part I&II supple 2019 and Annual examination 2020 here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of MSc Psychology, Part I&II supple 2019 and Annual examination 2020 here on Wednesday.

A total of 199 candidates appeared in the exam out of whom 172 were declared successful while22 could not get through.

The pass percentage was recorded 86.47 per cent.

