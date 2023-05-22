Bahawalpur Bar voicing serious concerns holding G-20 summit venue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Bar Association Bahawalpur has strongly voiced its concern against the Indian government's holding G-20 Conference in Srinagar in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

A meeting of the Bahawalpur Bar Association was held with its President Advocate Hamid Akhtar in chair at the bar room here.

The meeting was also attended by the General Secretary, Bahawalpur Bar Association, Advocate Abid Ali Qureshi, the Vice President, Rana Sheeraz Khalid, the Joint Secretary, Ms. Shazia Majeed, Advocate Sheikh Sohail Zulfi, Advocate Malik Aamir Channar, Advocate Jam Shakeeb, Advocate Abdul Jabbar Nasir, Advocate Iftikhar Qureshi, Advocate Syed Jamshed Iqbal Shah Bukhari and a large number of lawyers.

The meeting unanimously approved a resolution to condemn the Indian government for holding G-20 Conference in Srinagar in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. The resolution said that holding G-20 Conference in Srinagar in IOK was a sheer violation of the UN Charter and International Law.

Meanwhile, addressing the meeting, Hamid Akhtar and other speakers said that Indian armed forces had been subjugating innocent people to violence in IOK.

They urged the United Nations and the world community to play their due role to pressurize the Indian government to stop violence against innocent people in IOK. They also urged the international community to make efforts for the freedom of Kashmiris from India.