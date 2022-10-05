UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Arrested 858 Oulaws During September 2022: DPO

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Bahawalpur police arrested 858 oulaws during September 2022: DPO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur police arrested 858 criminals during the month of September 2022, of which 398 were proclaimed offenders and 62 court absconders.

According to the monthly report issued by District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, stolen goods worth more than 13.5 million rupees were recovered from the criminals.

About 107kg charas and 22956 liters of liquor were recovered and 35 distilleries were ceased. District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar said that along with crime control, community policing is also focused on bridging the gulf between the public and the police and building trust.

Bahawalpur police registered 1301 cases during the month and two gangs were nabbed and 10 members were arrested. As many as 44 new and old cases were traced-out and illegal weapons were recovered of worth more than 6 million.

In the crackdown against illegal arms, 89 cases were registered and 89 accused were arrested and 05 rifles, 07 pistols, 67 revolvers, 02 carbines, 08 guns, and 294 bullets were recovered from their possession.

A total of 234 cases against drug dealers were registered and as many criminals were arrested. Police arrested 398 proclaimed offenders including 22 of category "A" and 376 of category "B". As many as 2 category A and 60 category B court absconders were also arrested.

While conducting anti-gambling operations, 13 cases were registered and 67 gamblers were arrested and the money and gambling equipment was recovered. District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar said that crime can be reduced through the cooperation of the citizens and community policing.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Money September Criminals From Million Court

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

48 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

2 hours ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

5 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.