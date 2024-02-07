Bahawalpur police hold flag march

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Bahawalpur police have held a full dress rehearsal and flag march to maintain law and order for maintaining peace and order on the occasion of the holding of general elections 2024.

Under the security plan approved by the District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas and senior officials to maintain law and order at polling stations, the police officials and personnel participated in full dress rehearsal and flag march here.

The full dress rehearsal and flag march were participated in by the District Police, Dolphin Squad, Muhafiz Squad, Elite Force and Traffic Police.

The police vehicles participating in the flag march marched on city roads.

The flag march started from police lines and marched through several areas of Bahawalpur city including University Chowk, DC Chowk, One Unit Chowk, Baghdad Railway Station, Sadar Puli, Kali Puli, Islami Colony, Quaid Check-Post, Fareed Gate, Dubai Chowk, New Sabzi Mandi, Gulbarg Road, Raja Pump, Welcom Chowk, Bindra Puli, Abbasia Town Mor, Lari Adda, Radio Station, Dewan Wali Puli and others