Bahawalpur Receives Storm, Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Bahawalpur receives storm, rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A dust storm followed by rain hit Bahawalpur and suburbs at night between Friday and Saturday.

The intermittent rain has made the weather pleasant by dropping temperatures. 

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 35 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

