Bahrain Desires Augmented Bilateral Ties With Pakistan, King Hamad Tells Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:38 PM

King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Thursday underlined that Bahrain valued its historic relationship with Pakistan and desired to further augmenting the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit

MANAMA, Bahrain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Thursday underlined that Bahrain valued its historic relationship with Pakistan and desired to further augmenting the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.

He also expressed appreciation for the contribution made by Pakistani expatriate community towards Bahrain's progress and economic development.

The King of Bahrain expressed these view during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who called on in Manama.

The Foreign Minister conveyed the warm regards of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to His Majesty, as well as best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bahrain. His Majesty reciprocated the sentiments.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan attached importance to its close relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain and remained committed to expand this relationship in all spheres of bilateral cooperation.

He expressed deep gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for hosting a large number of Pakistani citizens, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for inviting Prime Minister Imran Khan as Guest of Honour at the National Day of Bahrain in December 2019 and decorating him with Bahrain's prestigious award "King Hamad Order of the Renaissance".

Thanking His Majesty for the generous gift of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences Hospital in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the facility would be a symbol of enduring friendship between the two countries.

He said that the project reflected the special and deep relations between the countries.

The Foreign Minister extended the invitation, on behalf of the President and Prime Minister, to His Majesty to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy traditionally close and fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared values.

Bilateral relations with Bahrain have been following an upward trajectory since Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2019, on the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

