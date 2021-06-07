UrduPoint.com
Bahria Town Authorities, Police Involved In Violence During Peaceful Protest: Qadir Magsi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:34 PM

Bahria Town authorities, Police involved in violence during peaceful protest: Qadir Magsi

Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party's (STP) chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi on Monday said Bahria Town management and Sindh Government were involved in setting ablaze some of the buildings inside the town as Sindh Action Committee had categorically announced to hold peaceful sit in against unjustified occupation of villager's land

Addressing a press conference at Taraqi Pasand House, Dr. Magsi said Sindh government had deployed thousands of Police personnel headed by a Deputy Inspector General, 5 SSPs and 15 DSP's to maintain peace during protest but they failed in discharging their duty.

He said Bahria Town administration was behind the incident which occurred during a peaceful protest demonstration of the thousands people of Sindh against alleged occupation over the land by Malik Riaz and his companions.

While condemning the arrest of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz leader Sanan Khan Qureshi, Dr.

Magsi said Sindh Action Committee had already announced province wise protests on June 9 against shelling and torture on peaceful protesters in Bahria Town on Sunday.

He alleged that the provincial government of Pakistan People's party was indirectly involved in facilitating anti peace elements to take law into their hands and no one was arrested by the Police while hundreds of innocent and peaceful protesters had been arrested.

He demanded immediate release of Sanan Khan Qureshi and all arrested political workers of different political parties failing which protest movement would be launched in the province.

Dr. Magsi also announced to stage sit in outside Sindh Assembly building in Karachi during assembly's budget session to condemn brutal torture against innocent people of Sindh who had gathered to record protest against illegal occupation of land owned by villagers near Bahria Town.

