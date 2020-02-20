Bail pleas of Shahid Khaqan, Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Feb 24 without any proceeding

Bail pleas of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N senior party leader Ahsan Iqbal in LNG and Narowal Sports City Complex cases respectively has been adjourned till Feb 24 without any proceeding

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Bail pleas of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N senior party leader Ahsan Iqbal in LNG and Narowal sports City Complex cases respectively has been adjourned till Feb 24 without any proceeding.

Bail pleas of Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal were adjourned till Feb 24 due to leave of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC).Chief Justice Athar Minallah was on leave due to bad health condition.Now two-member bench of IHC will take up the case for hearing on Feb 24.