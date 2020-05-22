UrduPoint.com
Bait Ul Maal Disburses Rs 1.5 Mln Among 375 Deserving Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Bait ul Maal disburses Rs 1.5 mln among 375 deserving families

District Bait ul Maal disbursed Rs 1.5 million among 375 deserving families here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :District Bait ul Maal disbursed Rs 1.5 million among 375 deserving families here on Friday.

According to official sources, Advisor to the CM Punjab on Agriculture Abdul Hai and Chairman district Bait Ul Mall Committee Mian Saleem Qureshi distributed cheque amounting Rs 4000 each, among 375 poor families.

Addressing the ceremony, they stated that Punjab government attached top priority to welfare of the poor and steps were being taken on emergency basis for the deserving families, affected from lockdown due to the pandemic.

They stated that the government would continue to extend donation in future as well

