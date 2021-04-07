Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for COVID-19

The latest reports say that daughter of late Benazir Bhutto has isolated herself after contracting COVID-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tested positive for COVID-19, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari said: “I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too.

May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen,”.

Last year in November, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contracted the novel coronavirus.

He had tweeted: “I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 & am self isolating with mild symptoms. I‘ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link,”.