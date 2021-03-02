Baloch culture day celebrated in Khanewal; DC

Baloch culture day was celebrated in Khanewal on Tuesday to pay tribute to contribution of Baloch people in national development and solidify national cohesio

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Baloch culture day was celebrated in Khanewal on Tuesday to pay tribute to contribution of Baloch people in national development and solidify national cohesion.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi performed office work wearing Balochi turban to show solidarity with the Baloch culture day.

Baloch culture day is linked with our history and traditions, Sherazi said in a statement.

Baloch culture day was being celebrated on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to strengthen national cohesion, promote brotherhood and to send a message of love to our Balochi brothers and sisters, Sherazi said.