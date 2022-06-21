UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Allocates Rs 200 Mln For Internship Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Balochistan allocates Rs 200 mln for internship programme

Balochistan Finance Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran said that about Rs 200 million had been allocated in the provincial budget for the Internship Programme for Graduate Students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Finance Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran said that about Rs 200 million had been allocated in the provincial budget for the Internship Programme for Graduate Students.

He said this while presenting Balochistan's budget for FY 2022-23 on Tuesday in the Balochistan Assembly session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said the Internship Programme would be started soon as the provincial government had kept funds of Rs 200 million in the annual budget to provide hands-on experience to graduate students.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Budget Government Million

Recent Stories

DIGP traffic directs to lift vehicles, motorcycles ..

DIGP traffic directs to lift vehicles, motorcycles from no-parking zones only

1 minute ago
 Balochistan unveils deficit budget with total outl ..

Balochistan unveils deficit budget with total outlay of Rs 612.79 bln

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reviews progre ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reviews progress on AFDA

2 minutes ago
 ICAP reviews Intl. sustainability reporting standa ..

ICAP reviews Intl. sustainability reporting standards

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Emergency Services to train Baluchistan res ..

Punjab Emergency Services to train Baluchistan rescuers

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister sympathizes with Chinese people ami ..

Prime Minister sympathizes with Chinese people amidst flood-caused evacuations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.