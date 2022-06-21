Balochistan allocates Rs 200 mln for internship programme

Balochistan Finance Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran said that about Rs 200 million had been allocated in the provincial budget for the Internship Programme for Graduate Students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Finance Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran said that about Rs 200 million had been allocated in the provincial budget for the Internship Programme for Graduate Students.

He said this while presenting Balochistan's budget for FY 2022-23 on Tuesday in the Balochistan Assembly session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said the Internship Programme would be started soon as the provincial government had kept funds of Rs 200 million in the annual budget to provide hands-on experience to graduate students.