Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan resigned before no-trust motion voting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal resigned from the post of Chief Minister and the provincial cabinet has also been dissolved.

According to details, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal resigned before the no-confidence motion vote.

While 14 disgruntled members of Balochistan Awami Party and other parties had been presented no-trust motion against Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan in provincial assembly on October 11.

During the Session of the Assembly, the no-confidence motion was tabled by MPA Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in the Provincial Assembly on October 20, after which 33 members of the Assembly backed the no-confidence motion in the Provincial Assembly.

The Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo called the session of Assembly on October 25, 10, 2021 for voting of no-trust motion.

However, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan sent his resignation to the Governor of Balochistan, after which the provincial cabinet was dissolved.

Governor Balochistan accepted the resignation of Chief Minister.