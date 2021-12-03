Balochistan chief secy for expediting anti-corona vaccination process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana chaired a high level meeting to further expedite the process of corona vaccination in the province on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) representatives including Brigadier Abrar, Brigadier Humayun, Col Sabtain, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Information Secretary Imran Khan, Secretary Colleges Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai, Commissioner Quetta Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch, EOC Provincial Coordinator Hamidullah Nasir, EPI Provincial Head Dr Ishaq Panezai and others.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said the corona was a dangerous virus and vaccination process had been completed in developed countries but people in developing countries were still reluctant to get vaccinated.

He also directed that the process of vaccination should be expedited so that more people could be vaccinated against corona as the NCOC had set a target of vaccinating 4.4 million people in the province by December 31.

He said people of all schools of thought should cooperate with the provincial government in that regard.

He said the rate of positive cases of coronavirus was declining in the province and overall condition of corona in the province was satisfactory and precautionary measures were being taken to prevent corona.

He also urged the public to get vaccinated against corona and to take precautionary measures, wear masks and maintain social distance and avoid going to crowded places to curb corona.