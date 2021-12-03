UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Secy For Expediting Anti-corona Vaccination Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:00 AM

Balochistan chief secy for expediting anti-corona vaccination process

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana chaired a high level meeting to further expedite the process of corona vaccination in the province on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) representatives including Brigadier Abrar, Brigadier Humayun, Col Sabtain, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Information Secretary Imran Khan, Secretary Colleges Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai, Commissioner Quetta Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch, EOC Provincial Coordinator Hamidullah Nasir, EPI Provincial Head Dr Ishaq Panezai and others.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said the corona was a dangerous virus and vaccination process had been completed in developed countries but people in developing countries were still reluctant to get vaccinated.

He also directed that the process of vaccination should be expedited so that more people could be vaccinated against corona as the NCOC had set a target of vaccinating 4.4 million people in the province by December 31.

He said people of all schools of thought should cooperate with the provincial government in that regard.

He said the rate of positive cases of coronavirus was declining in the province and overall condition of corona in the province was satisfactory and precautionary measures were being taken to prevent corona.

He also urged the public to get vaccinated against corona and to take precautionary measures, wear masks and maintain social distance and avoid going to crowded places to curb corona.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Quetta Nasir December All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

32 minutes ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

47 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

40 minutes ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

40 minutes ago
 UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen ..

UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen outside

40 minutes ago
 Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Du ..

Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Due to Problem With Flight - Law ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.