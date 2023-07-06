Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful election of 35 districts Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday expressed his satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the last stage of the election process of District Council Chairman and Vice Chairman in 35 districts of the province.

He also congratulated the newly elected District Chairman and Vice Chairman and paid tribute to the police administration and Levies for the provision of the best security and other arrangements for the elections in respective districts.

In his congratulatory message issued here, the Chief Minister said that the establishment of active local bodies was of key importance in the transfer of powers to the lower level saying that local elections were a reflection of democracy and continuity of democratic attitudes.

"The purpose of holding local elections is to empower the people locally", he mentioned.

He said that we conducted peaceful local body elections in the province and we have given proof that the province was moving towards long-lasting peace with the help of security provided by police and Levies in the local body elections.

He clarified that during the local body elections, he had not visited any district of the province, including his native constituency so that the public would not get the impression that government machinery was used to achieve results based on his wishes.

The CM said that the purpose of the local body elections was to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps and to facilitate them from administrative matters by providing maximum facilities to them at the local level and to highlight the feeling that the real source of power was the people.

Bizenjo expressed the expectation that the newly elected district council chairman and vice chairman would perform their duties efficiently and could consider public service and the welfare of their people as their motto.

He said that they would solve the public problems by utilizing the district resources in the larger interest of the people.

The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the newly elected district chairman and vice chairman and congratulated the security agencies for the peaceful election process.