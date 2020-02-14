Balochistan Food Authority seals 15 shops on sale of substandard meat

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:11 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan food Authority (BFA) team Friday sealed 15 meat shops over insanitary and selling of substandard meat at respective areas of the city including Almo Chowk, Spiny Road and Uddha.

According to BFA spokesman, on special directives of Director General BFA Ibrahim Baloch, Meat Safety team led by Food Safety Deputy Director Operation Sarfraz Mughal conducted raid at respective areas and closed 15 beef and mutton shops over sale of substandard meat.

He said these shop had been earlier issued notices and warnings to improve their cleanliness conditions and ensuring sale of standard meat but they did not act upon the notices.

"No compromise will be made on standard and cleansing of shops in order to ensure protection of public health," he said, adding BFA was fully active to ensure sale of quality meat at shops.

