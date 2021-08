(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha along with Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Governor House Quetta.

Development schemes, successful organization of Women's T20 cricket Tournament and other important issues came under discussion during the meeting.