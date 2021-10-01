UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Initiates 2525 Water Supply Schemes In Three Years

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Balochistan govt initiates 2525 water supply schemes in three years

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has initiated 2525 water supply schemes during last three years to provide clean drinking water to the masses.

"The government has completed half of the ongoing development schemes and 830 new development schemes out of 1093 of the public health department which would be resolved the drinking water issue in the province," an official of Balochistan government said here on Friday.

He said the government has converted 251 existing water supply schemes on solar technology in the province with an amount of Rs 1000 million to save energy and cost besides boosting water supply in the area.

The government had made functional the Water treatment plant at Sabzal road, Quetta and approved Phase-II of CDWA with 83 new solar filtration plants to ensure provision of purified drinking water to the local.

He said the government has working to establish six new dams in Quetta, Killa Saifullah, QiIla Abdullah, Kalat and Musakhel besides accelerating the development work on Mangi Dam.

He said the government has completed Water Supply Scheme from Shoran to Bagh and prepared the feasibility study on Babar Kach and 10 small dams for water supply purpose for towns which were facing water shortage.

He said multiple projects included water supply schemes, establishment of water and sanitation system, water storage tanks and construction of various water pipeline systems is under process in the province.

The government has also included the project of replacement of rusty pipeline, especially in Quetta and other cities of the province in its development plan to supply clean drinking water to the residents.

"The province is facing acute water shortage as the previous government did nothing for this sector." He said resolving water issue was top priority of the government.

He added that steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Quetta Technology Water Road Dam Kalat Bagh From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

16 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

21 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

27 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

29 minutes ago

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral re ..

Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral relations

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.