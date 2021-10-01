Balochistan govt initiates 2525 water supply schemes in three years

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has initiated 2525 water supply schemes during last three years to provide clean drinking water to the masses.

"The government has completed half of the ongoing development schemes and 830 new development schemes out of 1093 of the public health department which would be resolved the drinking water issue in the province," an official of Balochistan government said here on Friday.

He said the government has converted 251 existing water supply schemes on solar technology in the province with an amount of Rs 1000 million to save energy and cost besides boosting water supply in the area.

The government had made functional the Water treatment plant at Sabzal road, Quetta and approved Phase-II of CDWA with 83 new solar filtration plants to ensure provision of purified drinking water to the local.

He said the government has working to establish six new dams in Quetta, Killa Saifullah, QiIla Abdullah, Kalat and Musakhel besides accelerating the development work on Mangi Dam.

He said the government has completed Water Supply Scheme from Shoran to Bagh and prepared the feasibility study on Babar Kach and 10 small dams for water supply purpose for towns which were facing water shortage.

He said multiple projects included water supply schemes, establishment of water and sanitation system, water storage tanks and construction of various water pipeline systems is under process in the province.

The government has also included the project of replacement of rusty pipeline, especially in Quetta and other cities of the province in its development plan to supply clean drinking water to the residents.

"The province is facing acute water shortage as the previous government did nothing for this sector." He said resolving water issue was top priority of the government.

He added that steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.