Balochistan Govt Renamed Two Educational Institutions For Paying Tribute To Martyrs Of Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:21 PM

Balochistan government on Thursday has renamed two important educational institutions of the province after the martyrs to pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the forces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Balochistan government on Thursday has renamed two important educational institutions of the province after the martyrs to pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the forces.

On special directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan Residential College Loralai has been renamed after Shaheed Captain Waqar Kakar and its new name was given as “Captain Waqar Kakar Shaheed Balochistan Residential College”.

Similarly, Government Boys High school Kan Mehtarzai has been renamed as "Shaheed Constable Altaf-ur-Rehman High School".

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that this move is not only a tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs but also a practical effort to enlighten the new generation with their mission.

He said that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the homeland are the heroes of the nation, their sacrifices could never be forgotten.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Higher education Department and the Secondary Education Department have also issued official notifications for the change of Names of these educational institutions.

