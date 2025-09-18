- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Balochistan govt renamed two educational institutions for paying tribute to martyrs of forces
Balochistan Govt Renamed Two Educational Institutions For Paying Tribute To Martyrs Of Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:21 PM
Balochistan government on Thursday has renamed two important educational institutions of the province after the martyrs to pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the forces
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Balochistan government on Thursday has renamed two important educational institutions of the province after the martyrs to pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the forces.
On special directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan Residential College Loralai has been renamed after Shaheed Captain Waqar Kakar and its new name was given as “Captain Waqar Kakar Shaheed Balochistan Residential College”.
Similarly, Government Boys High school Kan Mehtarzai has been renamed as "Shaheed Constable Altaf-ur-Rehman High School".
Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that this move is not only a tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs but also a practical effort to enlighten the new generation with their mission.
He said that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the homeland are the heroes of the nation, their sacrifices could never be forgotten.
On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Higher education Department and the Secondary Education Department have also issued official notifications for the change of Names of these educational institutions.
Recent Stories
CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..
MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2
World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties
KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tou ..
Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner
Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..
Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling envi ..
Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..
FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh
Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties10 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tourist destinations10 minutes ago
-
FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered10 minutes ago
-
6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-KSA’s cooperation deepened after historic defence agreement: Experts6 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi for abridging gap between acade ..6 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel for extending research beyond curricular boundaries6 minutes ago
-
Education guarantee of progress, bright future of nation; Tareen17 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Arabia agreement, terms it milestone for regional pea ..17 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovers substandard items from Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur17 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in national vision, not provincial politics: Azma Bokhari17 minutes ago