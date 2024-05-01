Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Takes Effective Measures For Welfare Of Labours : Sarfraz Bugti

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Balochistan govt takes effective measures for welfare of labours : Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the government is taking effective measures for the welfare of labourers and would ensure all basic facilities to the productive segment of society.

In a message on the occasion of Labour Day, he said that workers are playing a key role in the development of the society and country.

The Chief Minister said it was very important to provide technical education to the working class to get good employment opportunities in the global labour market as the demand for manpower equipped with technical skills is very high in the world.

He said the government has determined to provide the best educational facility to the children of labourers and the students from the downtrodden section of the society would be awarded scholarships every year.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the government has already announced to enrol 400 children of labourers from Balochistan in the best higher educational institution across the country in the first phase of the programme.

In the next phase, around 1000 children of workers would be provided quality education on a scholarship basis in the best institutions across the country.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti would not allow the exploitation of workers and ensure all facilities to marginalized communities and bring to justice those who exploit workers.

Sarfraz Bugti said the government has awarded the status of labourers of fishermen of Gwadar to benefit them at every stage.

