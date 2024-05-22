Senate Passes Motion To Elect Finance Committee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Senate on Wednesday passed a motion to elect the Senate Finance Committee, comprising members as per the proposed list.
The motion, moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, also authorized the Chairman of the Senate to make changes to the composition of the committee as he deems fit.
The Minister said that the composition of the committee had been finalized by the Chairman in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.
