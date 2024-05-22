Open Menu

Senate Passes Motion To Elect Finance Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Senate passes motion to elect finance committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Senate on Wednesday passed a motion to elect the Senate Finance Committee, comprising members as per the proposed list.

The motion, moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, also authorized the Chairman of the Senate to make changes to the composition of the committee as he deems fit.

The Minister said that the composition of the committee had been finalized by the Chairman in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

Related Topics

Senate Opposition

Recent Stories

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

5 hours ago
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

14 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

14 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

14 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

14 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

14 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan