Balochistan Govt To Form Committee To Probe Hub Bus Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Balochistan govt to form committee to probe Hub bus tragedy

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Monday said the government has decided to constitute an investigation committee to probe into Hub bus tragedy that claimed over 40 lives including women and children

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Monday said the government has decided to constitute an investigation committee to probe into Hub bus tragedy that claimed over 40 lives including women and children.

After the Hub bus tragedy, the Balochistan government has decided to constitute an investigation committee to ascertain the facts, a news release said.

Ziaullah Langau said that the responsible will be brought to justice after a thorough probe.

He said that the purpose of forming the probe committee was to ascertain the motives behind of horrific accident, adding the authorities would not tolerate any negligence in the probe.

The home minister said that they could not see their citizens burning alive in bus accidents every day.

Ziaullah Langau assured the aggrieved families of dispensation of justice.

On January 29, the ill-fated passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Quetta, when it allegedly lost its control due to speeding and fell into a gorge, and caught fire. At least 40 passengers lost their lives in the horrific accident.

All the burnt bodies of Lasbela passenger bus tragedy had been identified after DNA tests. The bodies were handed over to the heirs from the Edhi morgue.

